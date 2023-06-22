1854: The first steamer on the Colorado River, The Uncle Sam, sank at Pilot Knob.
1857: The federal government signed a contract with James E. Birch for semi-monthly mail and passenger service from San Antonio, Texas, to San Diego via Tucson.
The line became known as the “Jackass Mail” because the passengers had to ride mules from Fort Yuma to the coast.
In 1892, the Casa Grande Ruins were declared a national monument by President Benjamin Harrison.
In 1930, a cloudburst dropped 2 inches of rain on Tucson, and was immediately followed by hurricane force winds that ripped roofs off houses.
