1874: The first woman Postmistress in Arizona was appointed at Walnut in Yavapai County.
1888: Kingman was destroyed by fire.
1902: Charles D. Poston, “Father of Arizona,” died in poverty in Phoenix.
1910: Five Papago Indians were seriously burned during the observance of San Juan’s Day near Menager’s Oasis. A large quantity of explosive powder was accidentally ignited, injuring three children and two adults.
