1895: The Peralta-Reavis claims to 12750000 acres of land in Arizona and New Mexico were declared fraudulent by the U.S. District Court in Santa Fe. James A. Reavis was later convicted of perjury and sentenced to two years in the penitentiary.
1948: The United States Congress passes the Displaced Persons Act to allow World War II refugees to immigrate to the United States above quota restrictions.
1950: The Korean War begins with the invasion of South Korea by North Korea.
