1869: Leopoldo Carrillo opened Arizona’s first commercial ice cream saloon in Tucson.
1933: Tucson bakers raised the price of pound loaves of bread from eight to nine cents.
1963: U.S. President John F. Kennedy gave his “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech, underlining the support of the United States for democratic West Germany shortly after Soviet-supported East Germany erected the Berlin Wall.
