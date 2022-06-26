1881: 15 tons of gunpowder exploded in Zeckendorf’s powder magazine at the edge of Tucson, smashing windows and dishes and damaging buildings all over town. Churches were quickly filled with people who feared the end of the world was at hand.
1921: A fire destroyed the mining town of Oatman with the loss estimated at $500,000.
1926: A shoulder blade of a huge prehistoric animal was discovered at Arivaca.
