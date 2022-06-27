1888: The Phoenix Herald announced the arrival of 16 ostriches, delivered to M.E. Clanton who was establishing a local ostrich farm.
1909: The Tucson Citizen reported that a masked bandit held up a street car at the main gate of the University of Arizona and took a gold watch and $15 in cash from the passengers.
1965: Ross Santee, cowboy artist and author, died in Globe at the age of 76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.