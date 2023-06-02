1913: Stockholders of the African Land and Irrigation Company decided to construct a two-story building in Tucson as headquarters for the organization of Southern Arizona Negroes.
1936: A convict at Florence State Prison attempted to escape and elude prison bloodhounds by swimming 16 miles through irrigation canals to Picacho Lake, towing his lunch in a gallon milk pail.
1996: Record temperatures were reported in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Wilcox. The mercury in Phoenix hit 111, just one degree hotter than the record for June 3, which was set in 1987 and tied in 1990. The temperature at Tucson International Airport reached 107 degrees, tying a 1990 record. Flagstaff hit 86 degrees, matching a record set in 1988, and in Wilcox, the mercury rose to 102 degrees, the hottest for a June 3 since 1956.
