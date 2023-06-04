1871: General George Crook assumed command of the Department of Arizona.
1879: Public disapproval halted the scheduled first drawing of the Territorial Lottery. Proceeds were intended to support public schools, but the idea was scrapped.
1928: Several thousand dollars in loss occurred at Elgin, Arizona , when the hotel there was destroyed by fire.
