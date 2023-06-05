1871: Armijo, one of the principal chiefs of the Navajo Nation died.
1928: Bids were opened for the construction of the North Rim Road of the Grand Canyon.
1928: Northern Arizona State Teachers College at Flagstaff graduated the largest class in its history with 81 certificates.
On this date in 1996, Winslow’s temperature hit 100 degrees, breaking the record of 96 for the day set back in 1957.
