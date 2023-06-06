1851: Camp Independence was established along the Colorado River near its junction with the Gila River under the command of Lt. Thomas W. Sweeny. Camp Independence was replaced by Fort Yuma in December, 1851.
1933: the first concrete was poured at Hoover Dam.
On this date in 1936, the first barrel of tequila made in the United States was produced at the San Andres distillery in Nogales.
