1874: The Apache chief Cochise died in his stronghold in the Dragoon Mountains.
1927: State Teacher’s College at Tempe, now Arizona State University, gave its first Bachelor of Education degrees to 13 graduates.
1928: The Navajo County sheriff raided the Holbrook City Hall and confiscated 65 gallons of bootleg whiskey in 13 kegs that were hidden under the floor boards.
1928: Arthur H. Elliott, who staked out a homestead in 1881 on what was to become the town site of Casa Grande and who became the editor and publisher of the first newspaper in Casa Grande, died.
In 1928, the city of Flagstaff dedicated its new airfield, Koch Field, with an aerial circus and banquet.
