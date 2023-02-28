1911: The Southern Belle Mines Company was incorporated with Col. William “Buffalo Bill” Cody as one of the incorporators. The company was expected to take over Col. Cody’s Campo Bonito property.
1913: The Mayor of Tucson complained to police about stray horses grazing in his front yard. Long-suffering city residents frequently found cattle, burros and horses browsing in the lawns at night.
1933: The Saguaro Cactus Forest outside Tucson was set aside as a National Monument by President Herbert Hoover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.