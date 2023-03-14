1849: Bill Williams, mountain man, fur trapper and guide, died. The town of Williams, Bill Williams Fork and Bill Williams Mountain are named after him.
1911: The polished, native granite cornerstone was placed for the Phoenix Women’s Club Building on First Avenue and Bennett Lane by Mrs. Dwight B. Heard.
1913: A mountain lion measuring 8 feet long was found in a fox trap in Sabino Canyon near Tucson.
2013: A federal appeals court throws out the convictions of Arizona death row inmate Debra Jean Milke, who was found guilty of murder in the 1989 killing of her 4-year-old son. The boy was shot in the back of the head.
