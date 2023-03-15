1711: Father Francisco Eusebio Kino died in Sonora, Mexico.
1881: The Tombstone stage, carrying $80,000 in bullion, was robbed. Stage driver Bud Philpot was killed during the bungled robbery.
1899: Santa Cruz County, the state’s smallest county, was established after being formed out of Cochise and Pima counties.
1913: Women in Arizona are allowed to register to vote for all elections.
1936: The monument to Father Kino was unveiled in Tucson.
1960: Kitt Peak National Observatory was dedicated.
1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson, responding to the Selma crisis, tells Congress “We shall overcome” while advocating the Voting Rights Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.