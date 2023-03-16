1860: Mrs. Larcena Page was kidnapped from her husband’s lumber camp in Madera Canyon. She suffered 16 lance wounds and was beaten before being left unconscious in the snow. After three days, she crawled 15 miles back to her husband’s camp.
1902: Plans for a telephone line to Picacho were announced after right-of-way across the Yuma Indian Reservation was granted to the Colorado River Telephone Company.
1906: A fire caused by defective wiring caused $4,000 in damage to the Arizona Journal newspaper office in Lowell.
