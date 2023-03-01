1889: The Atlantic & Pacific train was held up in Canyon Diablo, 26 miles west of Winslow, and the express box was stolen. Sheriff Bucky O’Neill captured the bandits in Utah a few weeks later.
1909: The Navajo National Monument, including Keet Seel and Betatakin, was established.
1911: A Phoenix women’s club met to discuss a clean-up campaign in anticipation of a visit by Col. Theodore Roosevelt.
1914: The first electric lights were turned on in Safford.
