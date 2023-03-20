1880: The first Southern Pacific train arrived in Tucson
1882: The first gas lights were lit in Tucson. Crowds gathered in the street to look at the words “Gas Company” illuminated in jets of gas over the company’s office.
1904: A hypnotist who spent the week giving performances in Phoenix was arrested on charges of conducting an immoral exhibit. Specifically, he was accused of having placed a young lady in a trance then allowing her to be displayed in a department store window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.