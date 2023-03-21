1882: Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and party left the town of Tombstone, never to return.
1890: General George Crook died.
1895: Navajo County was created out of Apache County.
1901: The Arizona Rangers were established by order of Gov. Nathan O. Murphy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.