1876: The first Mormon settlers reached Sunset Crossing on the Little Colorado River, where they would establish four settlements. The settlers, who included 50 men and their families, left Salt Lake City on Feb. 3, 1876.
1877: John D. Lee, who in 1872 established and operated Lee’s Ferry across the Colorado River, was executed for his participation in the Mountain Meadows massacre. He was seated upon his coffin and shot by a firing squad at the site of the massacre.
On this date in 1904, F.W. Volz loaned 5000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) of the Canyon Diablo meteor to the Arizona Board of Managers of the World’s Fair for display at St. Louis.
On this date in 2003, Army soldier Lori Piestewa, a Tuba City native and member of the Hopi tribe, dies in Iraq when her convoy is ambushed. Piestewa was the first female soldier to die during the invasion of Iraq.
