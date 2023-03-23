1856: Sonora Exploring and Mining Co. was organized in Cincinnati to develop silver mines in southern Arizona. The Heintzelman Mine, near Arivaca, was the company’s first development.
1902: Samuel Friedman, proprietor of the Grand Central Hotel at Benson and of several mining claims in the Dragoon Mountains, died.
