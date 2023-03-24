1901: Prospectors discovered gold about four miles 4 miles from Wickenburg, sparking a rush of placer miners to the Hassayampa River.
1902: The Arizona Daily Star reported that an oil gusher had been struck near Kelvin in Pinal County on land bonded to the Standard Oil Company.
On this date in 1906, Arizona Gov. Joseph Henry Kibbey predicted that within five years, the cattle ranching industry would have given way entirely to ostrich ranching in Arizona.
