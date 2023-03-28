1884: O.W. Sample, William Delaney, Dan Dowd, Tex Howard and Dan Kelly were hung from a single gallow in Tombstone for the murder of four people, including a pregnant woman, during the robbery of a store.
1906: The Bisbee Cemetery Committee announced that because of a donation from Col. William C. Greene, an iron fence set in concrete would be erected around the Bisbee Cemetery.
