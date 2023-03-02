1757: San Cosme de Tucson was established on the west bank of the Santa Cruz River by Father Bernard Middendorf. No trace of the large mission ruin remains today.
1865: The Colorado River Indian Reservation was established for the Hualupais, Yavapais and other tribes along the Colorado River.
1877: Congress passed the Desert Land Act, permitting settlers to get title to 610 acres of desert land provided they would irrigate it within three years.
