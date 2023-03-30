1877: An epidemic of scarlet fever was reported in Prescott following the deaths of three children.
1997: The University of Arizona men’s basketball team wins the state’s first ever NCAA basketball championship.
2014: Charles H. Keating Jr., the notorious financier who served prison time and was disgraced for his role in the costliest savings and loan failure of the 1980s, dies at the age of 90.
