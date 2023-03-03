1867: Camp Crittenden, named after Gen. Thomas L. Crittenden, was established in the Sonoita Valley.
1872: The first public school in Tucson opened with John Spring employed as the first teacher.
1911: The Arizona Republic announced a raid on the Chinatown district of Phoenix which uncovered four opium dens in full operation. Eleven opium pipes were confiscated, including one of cactus wood with inlaid mother-of-pearl.
