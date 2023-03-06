1923: The record of appeal in the case of the Iron Cap Copper Co. against the Arizona Commercial Mining Co,, both located in the Copper Hill District at Globe, was delivered to Superior Court. The record weighed more than 1000 pounds (453 kilograms) and was delivered by an express company.
1926: A violent hailstorm hit Tucson, dropping temperatures 16 degrees in 20 minutes.
1933: President Franklin D. Roosevelt declares a “bank holiday”, closing all U.S. banks and freezing all financial transactions.
