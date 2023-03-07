1874: The Pima County Board of Supervisors recommended that board floors be installed in the Pima County Court House which would allow rooms to be rented out for concerts and shows.
1922: New uniforms were announced for Tucson firefighters. The olive-drab uniforms, with black ties and brass buttons were to be paid for the firefighters.
On this date in 1922, the Tucson Citizen reported that the Tucson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had discovered a portion of the original Spanish wall around the Old Pueblo.
