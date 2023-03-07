1882: The Phoenix Herald reported that saloons were soaking their spittoons in the same irrigation ditches where many residents got their drinking and cooking water.
1899: The town of Jerome was incorporated.
1913: The Calumet and Arizona Copper Company in Bisbee fumigated the money it paid to employees due to a strict quarantine because of an outbreak of spinal meningitis.
1924: Two crewmen were injured, one fatally, at Congress Junction when a Santa Fe passenger train was wrecked after vandals pulled up spikes, loosening the rails.
