• 1864, the first issue of the Arizona Miner was published at Fort Whipple by Richard C. McCormick, secretary of state for Territory of Arizona.
• 1911: The Arizona Republic reported the death of a Papago Indian who had been charged with witchcraft by the people of his village. He was executed by being tied to the tail of a wild horse which was set loose in the desert.
On this date in 1920, the Bisbee Deportation case opened at the Tombstone Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.