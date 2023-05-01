1859: Father Joseph P. Machebeuf was named the first American Catholic priest in Arizona.
1880: The Tombstone Epitaph was established by publisher John P. Clum, who said, “every tombstone needs an epitaph.”
1914: The University of Arizona was the site for a demonstration of the new “four-wheel drive” truck which had been successfully tested by the National Guard.
1914: The funeral of Sara Sorin took place. Sorin was the first woman to be admitted to the Arizona Bar Association and she had practiced before the U.S. Supreme Court. She specialized in mining law.
