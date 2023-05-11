1886: Gen. Nelson A. Miles arrived at Bowie Station to open a new campaign against the Apaches.
1889: Flagstaff residents burned in effigy Gov. Lewis Wolfley to protest his veto of a bill that was to create Coconino County.
1902: The Village of Yuma was incorporated as a town. It became a city in 1914.
