1899: The Phoenix Daily Herald ran an ad placed by a local contractor asking residents why they continue to spend $5, $10 or $15 a month on rent when they could own a lot in the heart of Phoenix for $65 to $200.
1899: The Phoenix Daily Herald reported the departure of John Gorman, who was the tollgate keeper on the Riverside-to-Globe road until it was abandoned. Gorman took tolls for 18 years, often with a pistol or shotgun in his hand.
1922: Outlaws attempted the holdup of the Southern Pacific Golden State at Jayne’s Station near Tucson. One was killed and the others fled as the express messenger used his shotgun.
