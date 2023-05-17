1931: Nogales dedicated its new international airport.
1940: The University of Arizona radio bureau director said women were too artificial on the air to be successful.
On this date in 1900, an Arizona and New Mexico Railroad freight train crashed through a bridge near Clifton. Three people were killed and nine injured.
