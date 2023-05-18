1929: Federal Engineer H.J. Gault arrived in Yuma to begin the final survey of the All-American Canal.
1910: John Gardner, Pima County census enumerator, reported that as he entered a Yaquai village in northern Pima County all the Indians quickly vanished. His total count for the village was one female.
1900: An Arizona and New Mexico Railroad freight train crashed through a bridge near Clifton. Three people were killed and nine injured.
