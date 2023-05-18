1890: The Arizona Republican published its first issue and would become the Arizona Republic 40 years later.
1892: A stage coach line was established between Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon.
1916: Private citizens of Arizona let the contract for a solid silver service to be presented to the battleship Arizona. The price was approximately $8,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.