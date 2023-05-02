1872: Two earthquake shocks were felt in Yuma at 5:45 p.m.
1873: The first legal hanging in the state is said to have taken place across the street from a school in Yuma. The teacher, not wanting her students to witness the hanging, dismissed classes for the day.
1878: The first issue of the Arizona Silver Belt was published at Globe City which contained an editorial suggesting the word “city” be dropped from the town’s name.
1913: A gold nugget weighing 29 ounces and worth over $500 was brought in to Tucson by a man who had found it on the ground after a hard rain.
1932: John Clum, Apache Indian agent, Mayor of Tombstone and editor of the Tombstone Epitaph, died at age 80.
