1894: Dr. A.E. Douglass selected a site in Flagstaff for the Lowell Observatory.
1923: Four people died in an explosion at the Apache Powder Plant at Benson.
1925: Solid copper flagpole, donated by Inspiration Consolidated Copper Co., was erected in front of the American Legion building in Miami.
1925: A wolf-like pack of 15 or 20 wild dogs killed livestock and terrorized children in the Silverbell Road area near Tucson.
On this date in 1925, citizens of Bisbee formed the Bisbee Volunteer Forest Fire Fighting Corps which was to consist of 13 groups of four men each, trained in firefighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.