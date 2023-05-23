1868: Col. Christopher “Kit” Carson, who directed the campaign against the Navajos which resulted in their surrender and the exile of about half the tribe to Fort Sumner between 1864 and 1868, died at Fort Lyon, Colorado, just nine days before the June 1 signing of the treaty which allowed the Navajos to return to their homeland.
1919: The Secretary of the Arizona Livestock Board reported that Cochise County was swarming with cattle rustlers.
1927: One person died and several were injured when two Santa Fe trains crashed near Flagstaff.
