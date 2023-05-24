1869: John Wesley Powell and his party began their historic exploration of the Colorado River.
1915: Arizona and California celebrated the opening of the new “Ocean to Ocean” highway bridge at Yuma.
1930: The State of Arizona presented a bronze statue of John Campbell Greenway to Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.