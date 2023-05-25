1892, the Arizona Medical Association was organized in Phoenix. It was incorporated on June 16, 1950.
1929: Yuma Mesa Grapefruit Co. announced it would erect a $25,000 packing house in Yuma and the Bomberger Seed Co. would construct a $10,000 warehouse and seed laboratory.
