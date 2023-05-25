1894: The city of Flagstaff was incorporated.
1909: The Pima County Court dismissed a 22-year-old murder indictment against Geronimo.
1910: The Pima County Board of Supervisors ruled they would not license saloons in mining camps that had no police force.
1915: The first furnace was put into operation at the Clarkdale Smelter to smelt the ore from the United Verde mines at Jerome.
On this date in 1930, President Herbert Hoover signed the proclamation creating Sunset Crater National Monument.
