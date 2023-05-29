1856: Camp Moore in the Sonoita Valley was renamed Fort Buchanan.
1873: A troop of the 5th Cavalry established a camp on the San Carlos River near Gila. It became the headquarters for the military government of the San Carlos Indian Agency.
1895: The University of Arizona held its first commencement with three graduates.
1998: Former Sen. Barry Goldwater, who served five terms as Arizona’s U.S. senator and lost a bid for the presidency in 1964, dies at age 89 at his home in Paradise Valley.
2011: The Wallow Fire breaks out in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and goes on to become at the time the largest wildfire in Arizona. The fire was caused by a campfire started by two cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.