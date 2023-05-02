1882: President Chester A. Arthur warned Arizona that he would place it under martial law unless it showed more respect for law and order. The warning was directed chiefly at Cochise County.
1910: Harold Steinfeld, born and educated in Tucson, was made assistant general manager of Macy’s Department Store in New York.
