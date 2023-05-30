1864: A group of residents along Granite Creek met and established the town of Prescott, named after historian William Hickling Prescott.
1910: President William Howard Taft signed Proclamation 1043, establishing Rainbow Bridge National Monument.
1910: Richard Gird, partner of Ed and Al Schiefflin in the founding of Tombstone, and known in later years as the “father of the California beet sugar industry,” died.
