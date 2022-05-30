1910: The Maricopa Reservation was quarantined because of an outbreak of whooping cough and measles.
1923: Pipe Spring, a Mormon settlement, fort and site of the first telegraph station in Arizona territory, was made a national monument.
1929: Lady Mary Heath, British aviatrix, stopped in Yuma during her aerial tour of the United States.
