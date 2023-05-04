1887: A heavy earthquake hit most of the state at 2:12 p.m. In Tucson the few two-story buildings swayed threateningly, clocks were stopped and entire mountain sides in the Catalinas gave way with great clouds of dust visible for days afterward. Volcanoes were reported in the Dragoon Mountains and other mountain ranges.
1898: The Arizona Column of the Rough Riders left Prescott for Cuba amidst the greatest demonstration in that city’s history.
On this date in 1919, Tucson boys from the 158th Infantry came home from France.
On this date in 1929, the largest single land deal in the history of Yuma County to that date was consummated with the sale of 30,000 acres of land in the San Christobal Valley to a California syndicate for the purpose of growing dates, citrus fruits and pecans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.