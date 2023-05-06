Today in History: May 7 May 6, 2023 May 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $12 per month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1872: The first lawyers were admitted to practice law in Maricopa County.1916: The Yuma Game Warden reported that civil war in Mexico was scarring big game across the international line into the Yuma and Mohave Mountains. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Hunting Law × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Talkabout Trend Gallery Videos Comments ArticlesPolice: California man leaps from boat, wades ashore to fight beachgoers Which city in Mohave County pays the most for water and for sewer? FWS removes buoys, opens year-round access to Sandbar Police: Nude man illegally enters victim's home while on shrooms Nomadic is settling in to downtown Havasu Gallery Videos Commented66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379) Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266) Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242) Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203) City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200) Police shoot man at local motel (180) Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167) Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160) MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154) ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
