1871: The first Homestead Entry filing in Arizona was made by Nathan Bowers.
1905: Public schools in Tucson were reported to be so crowded that two pupils were assigned to each seat.
1923: Federal agents seized 100 samples of bootleg liquor in Arizona. Lab tests showed that all were poisonous
