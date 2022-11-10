1851: Yuma Indians attacked Camp Independence at Yuma Crossing and sank Jaeger’s ferry. The camp’s half-starved garrison held out until December before withdrawing.
1873: The telegraph line between Yuma and Prescott was completed.
1897: Four miners had a gun battle over mining claims near Prescott. Two were killed and two were wounded.
1897, Anton Grossetta opened the Tucson Opera House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.