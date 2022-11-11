1859: A flock of 46,000 sheep was driven through Tucson, headed for California.
1868: Lt. Joseph C. Ives, topographical engineer and early explorer of the Colorado River, died.
1923: The cornerstone of the Mormon Temple at Mesa was laid.
